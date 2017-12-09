CHICAGO (CBS) — No one was hurt, but three people are without a home this morning after a massive fire consumes multiple buildings in Bridgeport.
Firefighters were on scene just before 8:00 Friday night working to put out the extra-alarm fire as it spread throughout a 2 1/2 story building on the 1300 block of West 32nd Place.
“It was incredible. Out of the top of the structure, it must have been going for awhile,” says neighbor Tim Iannone. “You could see on all three floors of the house, complete fire.”
“It’s windy out, it’s cold out we’re on a cul-de-sac. there were sparks and ember flying. We did our best to contain it and keep it as small as possible,” says Battalion Chief Tom Cody.
Officials say the fire began in a building that was under construction before spreading to multiple properties.
