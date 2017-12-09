CHICAGO (CBS) — A fiery crash on I-57 near Matteson halted traffic for hours Friday night.
CBS 2’s Sandra Torres reports that two men were killed, including Jacob Dochee, a prominent developer from the South Side who was known for making a difference in his community.
Around 8:45 Friday night, a Lamborghini — with two passengers — was traveling at a high rate of speed heading southbound on I-57. The driver lost control and crashed into trees on the West Side of the highway.
According to Illinois State Police, Dochee, 45, and 26-year-old Samieh Jawdat were pronounced dead at the scene.
“When I heard the news this morning, that was devastating,” said Tracy Perkins, who lives in a home built by Dochee in the Bronzeville neighborhood. “He wanted to build our community back up, and give it a whole other perspective. That’s what he offered when he built my home.”
Dochee, known as “Jacob Da Builder,” built dozens of homes in Bronzeville. Many of which have his name on them, and can be seen throughout the community.
“He’s one of the small minority of African American developers who took a chance on a black community, and invested his money in the area and it paid off for him,” Ald. Pat Dowell said. “People should remember him as someone who loves Bronzeville.”
It is unclear who was driving the car at the time of the crash. An investigation is ongoing.