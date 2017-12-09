CHICAGO (CBS) — Operation North Pole takes off Saturday at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.
Children and their families will take a holiday train ride from the downtown Des Plaines Metra station to the Crystal Lake stop.
It’s been transformed into the “North Pole” and volunteers from around the Chicago area help put on the event.
Those organizing the event say Operation North Pole works with the area’s children’s hospitals to provide a day of “fun and fantasy” for families with children suffering through a life-threatening illness.
The event includes breakfast, a visit with Santa, entertainment and personal wish list gifts.