CHICAGO (CBS) — A police motorcade is carrying Santa and Mrs. Claus throughout the city and suburbs this weekend as the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation conducts Operation Santa.
The motorcade with lights flashing pulled up to Macy’s in the Loop to pick up gifts for the families.
On board are Santa and Mrs. Claus, who are actually retired CPD officers.
Phil Cline is the Executive Director of the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation.
“One of the things we’re here for is to show the families of these police officers who have died or who have been catastrophically injured in the line of duty that we haven’t forgotten them,” he says.
“The holiday seasons can be rough for families that have lost a loved one or are catastrophically injured,” says First Deputy Police Superintendent Kevin Navarro. “And this is a way to give back. When we go to these houses and see these family members, to bring a smile to their faces, is something you’ll never forget.”
They’re visiting 18 homes throughout the weekend.
This is the 11th year of Operation Santa.