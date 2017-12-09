CHICAGO (CBS) — A fiery crash on I-57 halted traffic for hours last night.

Two men were killed including a prominent developer from Chicago’s South Side who was known for making a difference in his community.

CBS 2’s Sandra Torres reports.

It was a chaotic scene along I-57 near Matteson.

Illinois State Police say it happened around 8:45 pm friday night…

A Lamborghini with two passengers headed southbound on I-57 lost control while traveling at a high rate of speed and crashed onto trees on the west side of the highway.

According to Illinois State Police, both individuals were pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner identified the victims as 26-year-old Samieh Jawdat and 45-year-old Jacob Dochee, a prominent developer from the city’s South Side known as “Jacob Da Builder.”

Tracy Perkins lives in a home built by Dochee in the Bronzeville neighborhood.”

When I heard the news this morning that was devastating,” says Perkins. “He wanted to build our community back up and give it a whole other perspective and that’s what he offered when he built my home.”

Dochee built dozens of homes in Bronzeville.

Throughout the community- you can see signs that say his name.

Alderman Pat Dowell says they’re a sign of his vision.

“He’s one of the small minority of African-American developers who took a chance on a black community and invested his money order in the area and it paid off for him,” says Dowell. “People should remember him as someone who loves Bronzeville.”