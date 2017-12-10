CHICAGO (CBS) — Four men were killed and at least 12 other people have been wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening.

Most recently, a man was found shot to death about 5:35 a.m. Sunday in an alley in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side, according to Chicago Police. Officers responding to a call of a person down in the alley in the 5300 block of South Washtenaw found the man laying on the ground, police said. The man, thought to be between 25 and 30 years old, had been shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the fatality.

About an hour and a half earlier, one man was killed and another was critically wounded in a Far South Side Fernwood neighborhood shooting. The men were shot about 4:05 a.m. in the 10600 block of South Perry, police said. One of the men, thought to be in his 50s, was struck in the adbomen and buttocks. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead. The medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the fatality. The other man, 62, was shot in the right leg and abdomen. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

On Saturday morning, a man was found shot to death in another Fernwood neighborhood attack on the Far South Side. A neighbor found the man, thought to be between 40 and 45 years old, lying in the snow about 8:30 a.m. in the 10200 block of South State, police said. Officers conducting a well-being check discovered that he’d been shot in the head. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner’s office had not released his identity Sunday morning.

Manuel Godinez, 35, was shot to death at 5:52 p.m. Friday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side. Witnesses saw someone shoot Godinez from a dark-colored minivan that pulled up to him in the 4300 block of South Honore, according to police and the medical examiner’s office. He suffered a gunshot wound to his neck and was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:10 p.m. He lived about a block from where he was killed.

The weekend’s latest nonfatal shooting happened about 4:20 a.m. Sunday in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side. A 23-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk in the 2700 block of West 23rd Place when a white minivan drove by and someone inside opened fire, police said. He was shot in the right foot and taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Earlier Sunday morning, a 26-year-old man was seriously wounded in another Little Village neighborhood shooting on the Southwest Side. The man was sitting in a parked car about 3:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of South Trumbull when two other males approached him and one of them opened fire, police said. He was taken in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to his left leg.

At least nine other people have been wounded in shootings since Friday evening.

Last weekend, three people were killed and 19 others were wounded in citywide shootings.