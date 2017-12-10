CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Emanuel is expected to announce Sunday that every Chicago Police patrol officer in the city is now equipped with a body camera.
Chicago now has the largest deployment of body cameras in the nation, according to a spokesperson for the city.
RELATED: Four More CPD Districts Receive Body Cameras
Emanuel and Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson were scheduled to make the announcement at 12:45 p.m. at the Grand Central district, which was one of the final four districts to be outfitted with cameras.
The other three districts are Calumet, Near West and Albany Park.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)