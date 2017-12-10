WBBM Good Neighbor Radiothon: Help struggling neighbors get back on their feet. DONATE by visiting The Salvation Army Bed & Bread Club, call 1-844-361-8400, or text WBBM to 41444 | Salvation Army Lent A Hand In Puerto Rico Relief Efforts | ‘ARC’ Is Salvation Army’s Six-Month Therapy For Addiction | Organization Provides Food To The Needy |
CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Emanuel is expected to announce Sunday that every Chicago Police patrol officer in the city is now equipped with a body camera.

Chicago now has the largest deployment of body cameras in the nation, according to a spokesperson for the city.

Emanuel and Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson were scheduled to make the announcement at 12:45 p.m. at the Grand Central district, which was one of the final four districts to be outfitted with cameras.

The other three districts are Calumet, Near West and Albany Park.

