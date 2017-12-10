CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are warning residents about a series of recent armed robberies in University Village on the Near West Side.
In each incident, a group of robbers demanded and stole property at gunpoint before taking off in a vehicle, according to an alert from Chicago Police.
The robberies happened:
• about 2 a.m. Dec. 2 in the 1200 block of West Taylor;
• about 6:45 p.m. Dec. 2 in the 800 block of South Lytle; and
• at 9:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South Lytle.
The robbers were described as three-to-five black men, thought to be between the ages of 18 and 25, standing between 5-foot-6 and 6-foot, and weighing between 145 and 160 pounds, police said.
Anyone with information about the robberies should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.
