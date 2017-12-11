CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Monday morning in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.
Police said the victims, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, were near Division Street and Lamon Avenue around 9:10 a.m. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital, where the 18-year-old was pronounced dead. The 17-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, and his condition was stabilized.
First Deputy Police Supt. Kevin Navarro said it appeared the shooting stemmed from “a verbal argument.”
“The shooting appears to be amongst individuals that know each other,” he said.
Navarro said police have surveillance video of the shooting. He said the video also shows the victims and the shooter walking together before the shooting.
The shooting happened near YCCS-West Youth Connection Charter School, on the 4900 block of West Division Street, but police said there was no connection to the school.
“There was no connection to the school whatsoever,” Navarro said.
No one was in custody Monday morning.