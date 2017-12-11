CHICAGO (CBS) — A popular holiday decoration could cause danger in the skies.
Elizabeth Isham Cory of the Federal Aviation Administration said devices, that put a colorful holiday display on your home, contain lasers which can shine well beyond the house or building their pointed at – some of the laser lights shoot into the sky. WBBM’s Jim Gudas reports.
“Many of these pretty lights that we see shined at the houses – the ones that make the different colors, and the moving displays, even the static displays that are aimed at houses can shoot up into the sky,” she said.
“And when they do, these lasers grow and grow in size and can actually cause problems for pilots.”
Cory said if they are aimed too high, they can send laser lights into the cockpit and potentially blind pilots. She said make sure the devices don’t overshoot houses or buildings, even by a little bit.