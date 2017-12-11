CHICAGO (CBS) — A fire destroyed a garage Sunday night in northwest suburban Elgin.
At 7:34 p.m., crews responded to the 200 block of South McLean Boulevard for a report of a possible house fire, according to a statement from the Elgin Fire Department.
Crews located a garage fire, the statement said. Additional fire companies were called to assist and the blaze was quickly extinguished.
The garage was the only building on the property, fire said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)