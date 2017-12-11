CHICAGO (CBS) — The state of Illinois is expanding its plan to add toll lanes to I-55.
Illinois Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn explains in a state video the idea behind adding two new toll lanes in each direction of I-55 between I-90/94 and the Tri-State, and a toll lane each way between the Tri-State and I-355. WBBM’s Jim Gudas reports.
“Managed lanes are really an expressway inside of an expressway. It’s a way to manage traffic so that we keep things moving throughout the expressway system,” he said.
Blankenhorn said the toll lanes would give drivers an option currently used by PACE buses.
“You drive on I-55 and you see these PACE buses flying by you on with the bus on the shoulders while you are sitting in traffic you’re thinking ‘wow why can’t we figure out how to manage that for all of traffic,'” he said.
The idea is to ease congestion by giving drivers the option of taking less congested pay lanes.
The plan could be paid for through a public-private partnership. It needs approval from the General Assembly.