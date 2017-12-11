CHICAGO (CBS) — A north suburban man who was free on bond while awaiting trial in a federal child pornography case was arrested Thursday for allegedly sending explicit images of children to an undercover law enforcement agent.

Ronald Feder, 30, of Skokie was arrested after he handed the undercover agent a thumb drive containing child porn, according to a statement from the U.S Attorney’s Office.

Feder met with the agent in a Lincolnwood coffee shop after the two had talked online for close to three weeks, prosecutors said. The conversations took place while Feder was free on bond and awaiting trial on child porn charges in federal court in Chicago.

Feder used the online aliases of “Tom Bradly” and “Jack Wayne” to speak to the undercover agent, who was posing as a person interested in “taboo” activities, prosecutors said. During online and phone conversations in November and early December, Feder admitted his name was Ron and that he was interested in child pornography.

He then offered to trade images of child porn with the agent in exchange for the agent arranging for Feder to meet his minor nephew and niece so he could molest the kids, prosecutors said.

Feder was indicted in September 2016 for allegedly possessing explicit images of a minor under the age of 12, prosecutors said. This allegedly occurred while Feder was working as a civilian employee of the Armed Forces and living overseas.

Feder pleaded not guilty to that charge and was ordered released on bond in September 2016, with a condition of the release prohibiting him from accessing the internet, prosecutors said.

Feder was charged Thursday wth two new counts of transporting and distributing child porn, the statement said. A detention hearing is set for Wednesday.

