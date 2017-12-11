CHICAGO (CBS) — A toy drive underway in the south suburbs will do more than just provide presents under the tree.

Respond Now provides services to people in the south suburbs. Executive Director Carl Wolf said their Toy Drive has been a holiday tradition for nearly 50 years. WBBM’s Rob Hart reports.

He said it makes a big difference in the lives of people who may not have enough money to cover Christmas presents. Wolf told WBBM the story of a dad who utilizes their Christmas store.

“Every year its the same joy from this large man who comes with large hugs out of thanks, giving to the people who help him out,” he said.

Wolf said Christmas is about families coming together to exchange gifts, share a good meal, and reflect. He said the toy drive provides that peace.

“To give them that opportunity for the peace of mind is probably the most important thing,” Wolf said.

He said the number of people taking advantage of the toy drive has gone up over the years.

“Within the last five years or so, we’ve been serving 400 to 50 families,” he said.

Respond Now is taking donations of new children’s toys and clothes at their headquarters in Chicago Heights. The toy drive runs through Wednesday.