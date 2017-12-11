CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were arrested Sunday night, after crashing a stolen car on the Near West Side. The car allegedly had been used in an armed robbery earlier in the night.
Police said around 11:15 p.m., officers spotted a 2009 Prius in an alley in the 1800 block of West Washington Boulevard. The car had been reported stolen, and investigators suspected the thieves later used it to commit an armed robbery.
One man jumped out of the Prius and ran when police approached.
The driver accelerated, and crashed into a fence in the 1800 block of West Maypole Avenue. He tried to run, too, but police caught up with both men and took them into custody.
Both suspects were under age 18. Charges were pending Monday morning.
Police have not released any details on where or when the car was stolen, or regarding the armed robbery in which it was involved.