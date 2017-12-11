CHICAGO (CBS) — Five men were killed and at least 14 other people have been wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening.

The most recent killing happened Sunday night in the Lawndale neighborhood. A 24-year-old man was shot in his right leg about 6:20 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Komensky, Chicago Police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died. The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.

Another man was found shot to death about 5:35 a.m. Sunday in an alley in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side, according to Chicago Police. Officers responding to a call of a person down in the alley in the 5300 block of South Washtenaw found the man laying on the ground. The man, thought to be between 25 and 30 years old, had been shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

About an hour and a half earlier, one man was killed and another was critically wounded in a Far South Side Fernwood neighborhood shooting. The men were shot about 4:05 a.m. in the 10600 block of South Perry, police said. One of the men, thought to be in his 50s, was struck in the abdomen and buttocks. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead. The other man, 62, was shot in the right leg and abdomen. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

On Saturday morning, a man was found shot to death in another Fernwood neighborhood attack. A neighbor found the man, thought to be between 40 and 45 years old, lying in the snow about 8:30 a.m. in the 10200 block of South State, police said. Officers conducting a well-being check discovered that he’d been shot in the head. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office had not released their identities as of Sunday night.

The weekend’s first fatal shooting took the life of Manuel Godinez, 35, at 5:52 p.m. Friday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side. Witnesses saw someone shoot Godinez from a dark-colored minivan that pulled up to him in the 4300 block of South Honore, according to police and the medical examiner’s office. He suffered a gunshot wound to his neck and was pronounced dead at the scene. He lived about a block from where he was killed.

The weekend’s latest nonfatal shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. A 21-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg in the 6400 block of South Western and took himself to Holy Cross Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said. He was being uncooperative with investigators.

At least 12 other people have been wounded in shootings since Friday evening.

Last weekend, three people were killed and 19 others were wounded in citywide shootings.

