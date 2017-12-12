CHICAGO (CBS) — Two suspects are in custody after a bank was robbed Tuesday in far west suburban Batavia.
At 2:05 p.m. officers responded to a call of a robbery at Old Second Bank at 1991 W. Wilson St., according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.
Witnesses described to officers to vehicle the suspect entered and the direction the car went after leaving the bank, according to a statement from Batavia police. The pursuit for the suspect ended in Aurora and the vehicle was found a short time later in a parking lot in Yorkville.
Two people of interest are in custody, Croon and police said. Batavia High School was placed on soft lock down as a precaution and lifted shortly after the suspect’s vehicle left the scene.
The robbery is under investigation.
