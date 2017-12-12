CHICAGO (CBS) — A group of students from Luke O’Toole Elementary School graduated Tuesday from the FBI Chicago Field Office’s Junior Special Agent Program.
Each of the 16 students who went through the 12-week program received a diploma from FBI assistant Special Agent in Charge Kevin Keithley.
“The engagement, overall, during the program for the several weeks — they asked the right questions, and I think that’s good to see that they’re interested in not only what the FBI does, but law enforcement in general,” Keithley said. “We do a lot of community outreach, the most important part of that is what we do with our youth.”
One participating eighth grader said she, as well as others, got a lot out of the program, which is a first of its kind.
“We talked about negative peer positive, positive peer pressure. We talked about character traits such as leadership, and about choices in life and consequences,” Taniya Griffin said.
Some of the kids said they’d like to follow in the footsteps of former Chicago Bear Charles “Peanut” Tillman, who is now in the FBI Academy.