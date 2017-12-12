(670 The Score) Chicago Marathon runners entered in the non-guaranteed entry for the 2018 race will be notified Tuesday of their selection status. After that, those interested in running can still sign up through a limited number of charity entries available through the marathon’s official charity program.
You can visit chicagomarathon.com/charity for more information.
“Today, we join our runners in beginning their race day journey, and I look forward to celebrating their hard work and training in a few months,” executive race director Carey Pinkowski said. “The increased interest seen during the application window demonstrates the enduring popularity of our iconic event. We recently celebrated our 40th anniversary and we look forward to beginning the next 40 years of success.”
There were a record 44,341 individuals who crossed the finish line in 2017. A similar field size is expected for 2018.