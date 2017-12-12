By Chris Emma–
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (670 The Score) — Fresh off a strong performance, Bears rookie tight end Adam Shaheen has landed on the injury report.
Shaheen was listed as limited because of a chest injury in the Bears’ practice at Halas Hall on Tuesday, their first day of work in preparation a matchup against the Lions on Saturday. He suffered the injury during a win over the Bengals in Cincinnati on Sunday. Receiver Kendall Wright was also listed as limited while dealing with a shoulder injury.
The Bears welcomed back three key starters Tuesday, with linebacker Pernell McPhee (shoulder), defensive lineman Eddie Goldman (hip) and safety Adrian Amos (hamstring) all returning to work in a limited fashion. Safety DeAndre Houston-Carson (ankle) was also limited.
