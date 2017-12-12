(CBS) The Cubs have signed left-handed pitcher Drew Smyly to a two-year deal, the team announced on Tuesday night. The deal is worth $10 million and includes up to $7 million in incentives, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
Smyly last pitched in 2016 with the Rays, going 7-12 with a 4.88 ERA in 30 starts. He underwent Tommy John surgery last June and could miss the entire 2018 season, according to Rosenthal.
By signing Smyly, the Cubs have added another option for their starting rotation, this after inking Tyler Chatwood to a three-year deal last Thursday. The team also signed reliever Brandon Morrow to a two-year deal that includes a vesting option for 2020, as made official Tuesday.
Smyly, 28, was sent to the Rays in 2014 in the deal that sent David Price to the Tigers. In Tampa, he worked with Joe Maddon and Jim Hickey, now the Cubs’ manager and pitching coach.
Smyly’s best season came in 2014 with the Tigers and Rays, as he posted a 3.24 ERA in 25 starts. He has a career 3.74 ERA working as both a starter and reliever.
The Cubs could continue their flurry of activity working in Orlando at the winter meetings.