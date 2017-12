CHICAGO (CBS) – Christmas is now less than two weeks away, and the clock is ticking to finish your shopping, and have everything wrapped and under the tree on December 25.

There is still time to finish holiday shopping online, but you might want to do that soon, not only to guarantee that your package ships by Christmas Eve, but to avoid paying large shipping costs.

The earlier you order, the better your chances are to enjoy free shipping or cheaper standard delivery.

As a bonus this Friday, online shoppers can take advantage of ‘Free Shipping Day 2017.’ Many retailers will take part in offering free shipping on Dec. 15, with no minimum order size and guaranteeing delivery by Christmas Eve.

And to make things easier for shoppers, BestBlackFriday.com put together a list of holiday shipping deadlines for major retailers, as well as delivery companies.

2017 Holiday Shipping Deadlines for Retailers:

Amazon

– Dec. 15 Free Shipping ($25 min purchase)

– Dec. 18 Standard Shipping

– Dec. 22 Two-Day Shipping (Free for Prime Members)

– Dec. 23 One-Day Shipping (select cities)

– Dec. 24 9:30 a.m. local time or earlier: Same-Day Delivery (select cities)

– Dec. 24 9:45 a.m. local times or earlier: Two-Hour Delivery (select cities)

Bloomingdale’s

– Dec. 20 by 4 p.m. Standard Shipping

– Dec. 22 by 11 p.m. Express Delivery

Cabela’s

– Dec. 19 by 4 p.m. Standard Express

– Dec. 20 by 4 p.m. Guaranteed Express

– Dec. 21 by 2 p.m. Overnight Air Express

Dell

– Dec. 15 by 2 p.m. Standard Shipping

– Dec. 20 by 2 p.m. Expedited Shipping

– Dec. 21 by 2 p.m. Express Shipping

Dick’s Sporting Goods

– Dec. 18 by 11:59 p.m. PT (2 a.m. CT) Free Standard

– Dec. 19 by 11:59 p.m. PT: Expedited Shipping

– Dec. 20 by 11:59 p.m. PT: Express Shipping

GameStop

– Dec. 13 Value Saver

– Dec. 17 Ground

– Dec. 18 Two-Day Expedited

– Dec. 19 One-Day Shipping

JCPenny

– Dec. 20

Kmart

– Dec. 17 by 11:59 Free Standard Shipping

– Dec. 19 by 4 p.m. Standard Shipping

– Dec. 21 by 4 p.m. Premium Shipping

– Dec. 24 In-Store Pickup

Kohl’s

– Dec. 18 by 11 p.m. Standard

– Dec. 19 by 1 p.m. 2-Day Shipping

– Dec. 20 by 1 p.m. 1-Day Shipping

Lowe’s

– Dec. 15 by 11 a.m. Standard Parcel

– Dec. 20 by 11 a.m. 2-Day Business

– Dec. 21 by 11 a.m. Next-Day Business

Macy’s

– Dec. 20 by 4 p.m. Free Standard Shipping ($99 min purchase)

– Dec. 20 by 4 p.m. Premium

– Dec. 21 by 11 a.m. Express

– Dec. 24 by 9 a.m. In-Store Pickup

– Dec. 24 by 9 a.m. Same Day Delivery

Nordstrom

– Dec. 20 by 11 a.m. Two-Business Day Shipping

– Dec. 21 by 11 a.m. Free Standard Shipping

– Dec. 22 by 11 a.m. Saturday Delivery ($10)

Sam’s Club

– Dec. 11 – Freight

– Dec. 16 – Standard

– Dec. 20 – Express

Sears

– Dec. 17 by 11:59 p.m. Free Standard Shipping

– Dec. 19 at 4 p.m. Standard Shipping

– Dec. 21 by 4 p.m. Premium Shipping

– Dec. 24: In-Store Pickup

Target

Varies by Item – Free Standard Shipping

– Dec. 19 by 12 p.m. Premium 2-Day Shipping

– Dec. 22 by 12 p.m. Express 1-Day Shipping

– Dec. 22 by 7 p.m. Restock

Toys R Us

– Dec. 18 by 10:59 p.m. Free Shipping

– Dec. 20 by 2 p.m. Expedited

– Dec. 20 by 10:59 p.m. Express

– Dec. 24: by 11 a.m. In-Store Pickup

Walmart

– Dec. 13 Freight

– Dec. 19 Standard Shipping

– Dec. 21: Rush

For a full list of retailers’ shipping deadlines, visit the site.

If you need to ship something out yourself, using a delivery company, here is a list of their deadlines.

2017 Holiday Shipping Deadlines for Delivery Companies:

FedEx

– Dec. 11 FedEx Smartpost

– Dec. 15 Ground

– Dec. 18 FedEx Home Delivery

– Dec. 19 Express Saver

– Dec. 20 FedEx 2-Day and 2-Day a.m.

– Dec. 21 FedEx Standard Overnight, Priority Overnight and First Overnight

– Dec. 25 FedEx SameDay and SameDay City (Priority and Standard)

UPS

– Dec. 18 UPS 3-Day Select

– Dec. 20 UPS 2nd Day Air

– Dec. 21 UPS Next Day Air, UPS 2nd Day Air (Saturday Option)

– Dec. 22 UPS Next Day Air (Saturday Option)

USPS

– Dec. 14 USPS Retail Ground

– Dec. 19 First-Class Mail Service

– Dec. 20 Priority Mail Service

– Dec. 22: Priority Mail Express Service

**All times listed in central time unless otherwise noted.**