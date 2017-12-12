CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police have released surveillance video images of two nail salon robberies in the Sauganash and Roscoe Village neighborhoods.

The first robbery happened around 11:40 a.m. on Dec. 1 at a salon in the 2100 block of West Roscoe Street. The second happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 4100 block of West Peterson Avenue.

In both robberies, two young men entered the salons, pointed a gun at several women inside, and stole cash and phones. In the latest incident, one robber is seen holding a gun directly to a woman’s head.

Nail Salon Robberies 1 Surveillance image of two armed men robbing a Roscoe Village nail salon at gunpoint on Dec. 1, 2017. (Source: Chicago Police)

Nail Salon Robberies 4 Surveillance image of two armed men robbing a Roscoe Village nail salon at gunpoint on Dec. 1, 2017. (Source: Chicago Police)

Nail Salon Robberies 3 Surveillance image of two armed men robbing a Roscoe Village nail salon at gunpoint on Dec. 1, 2017. (Source: Chicago Police)

Nail Salon Robberies 2 Surveillance image of two armed men robbing a Roscoe Village nail salon at gunpoint on Dec. 1, 2017. (Source: Chicago Police)

Nail Salon Robberies 6 Surveillance image of two armed men robbing a Sauganash nail salon at gunpoint on Dec. 11, 2017. (Source: Chicago Police)

Nail Salon Robberies 5 Surveillance image of two armed men robbing a Sauganash nail salon at gunpoint on Dec. 11, 2017. (Source: Chicago Police)

Nail Salon Robberies 7 Surveillance image of two armed men robbing a Sauganash nail salon at gunpoint on Dec. 11, 2017. (Source: Chicago Police)

Police said the robbers are both black males, who appear to be 16 to 18 years old, 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-8, and 130 to 160 pounds.

Both were wearing hooded jackets, blue jeans, and gym shoes. In the latest robbery, images show the suspects hiding part of their faces behind scarves or masks, but in the earlier robbery, at least one robber’s face can be seen clearly.

Area North detectives were investigating.

In November, CBS 2 reported teens were suspected of pulling off about a dozen robberies of nail salons and massage spas in the city and north suburbs. It was not immediately clear if these two robberies were related to the other heists.