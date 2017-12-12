CHICAGO (CBS) — A man and a teenage girl were charged with robbing a man at gunpoint Monday night in the North Center neighborhood on the North Side.
The victim, a 37-year-old man, was walking on the sidewalk about 9:55 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Grace when 20-year-old Kemar Matthews-Hill and the 17-year-old girl approached him, according to Chicago Police.
Matthews-Hill held the man at gunpoint while the girl took his keys, phone and wallet, police said. The pair ran off but were taken into custody in the 3400 block of North Claremont after a brief foot chase.
Officers recovered a weapon and the victim’s belongings, police said. The victim was not hurt.
Matthews-Hill, who lives in the South Chicago neighborhood, and the girl were both charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm, police said. They were expected to appear in bond court on Tuesday.
