CHICAGO (CBS) — The frigid temperatures did not keep the faithful away.

Hundreds of people woke up early Tuesday and braved the cold to celebrate the Feast Fay of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

CBS 2’s Susanna Song has more from Des Plaines where people are making their annual pilgrimage to see the shrine of the Virgin Mary.

Thousands of Catholic faithful took the annual pilgrimage Tuesday to pray to the shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe. They bundled up to face the cold and wait their turn in line to worship.

On Monday, they had to contend with the snow; and even with the blustery conditions on Tuesday, they consider it an honor to celebrate at the altar.

They are among an estimated 200,000 Catholics from across the country paying tribute to Our Lady of Guadalupe.

This shrine in Des Plaines in the most visited one in the United States, in honor of patroness in America. Visitors each year light candles, leave flowers and gifts and then pray.

“Well I dressed warm, but it was really freezing, but with the faith that we were walking I didn’t feel any cold at all,” said Estefania Martinez, who attended the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe. “Knowing that you’re coming here to see the Virgin Mary to thank her for everything she’s done for us; so it’s just that warm feeling that overwhelms your body.”

There are tents set up near the shrine in Des Plaines where masses were being help throughout the weekend and overnight. The final mass is at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.