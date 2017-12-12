CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas says her office is making it easier to prepay property taxes at a time when many people want to do just that.
With Congress considering whether to keep the deduction for state and local taxes on federal returns, Pappas says a lot of people are wondering if they can pay some of next year’s taxes now.
“We’re getting a minimum of 600 emails a day about can I prepay?”
The answer is yes, Pappas says, and you can take the deduction. Furthermore, for the first time, you can download a copy of your tax bill from the Cook County Treasurer’s Office website.
“You can take that bill, which is the March bill, which is 55 percent of your taxes, you can bring it to this office and pay, or you can take it to — which is also new — any Chase bank any pay,” Pappas said.
You can also pay online or by credit card.
Pappas says it’s just like an airline boarding pass, but for taxes.