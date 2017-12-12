CHICAGO (CBS) — Christmas is less than two weeks away, so if you still have some shopping to do, Friday may be the best day to get it done.

Friday marks this year’s Free Shipping Day, a one-day event held annually in mid-December. On the promotional holiday, shoppers can buy from participating retailers and have peace of mind knowing their order is guaranteed to be delivered by Christmas Eve.

This year more than 750 retailers are participating in Free Shipping Day on Dec. 15.

Free Shipping Day began in 2008 by Luke and Maisie Knowles, founders of Coupon Sherpa and FreeShipping.org, in an effort to extend the online shopping season. Statistics at the time showed online shopping peaked on Cyber Monday and shoppers believed anything purchased after that date would not arrive on time for Christmas. But that was proven wrong. By 2011, Free Shipping Day became a billion-dollar shopping holiday with $1.072 billion in sales.

In the long list of participating retailers, there are a variety included – everything from giant department stores to small speciality stores. And to be a participant, retailers must offer free shipping on all orders – no minimum purchase requirement.

Note, though, some retailers require a free shipping code. Those codes can be found on the Free Shipping Day website.

Here is a list of some of the major retailers participating in Free Shipping Day 2017. For a full list of retailers participating, visit the Free Shipping Day website.

– Amazon

– Barnes & Noble

– Bass Pro Shop

– Bealls

– Belk

– Bergdorf Goodman

– Best Buy

– Bloomingdale’s

– Bon Ton

– Cabela’s

– Carson’s

– Crate & Barrel

– Dell

– Disney

– GameStop

– Gap

– GNC

– Guitar Center

– HP

– JCPenney

– Kohl’s

– Kmart

– Lord & Taylor

– Macys

– Neiman Marcus

– Nike

– Nordstrom

– Office Depot

– Old Navy

– Saks Fifth Avenue

– Stage

– Stein Mart

– Target

– T.J. Maxx

– TOMS

– Toys “R” Us

– Ugg

– ULTA

– Under Armour

– Victoria’s Secret

– Walmart