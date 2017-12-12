CHICAGO (CBS) — A rural Kane County man is offering his own money – a $3,000 reward – for information leading to the arrest of the people who burglarized his car on Thanksgiving night.
“I just feel that if we don’t stop it now, we’re just encouraging more,” said Steve Hindi, who lives south of Elburn.
The Kane County Sheriff’s office said Hindi’s car and at least half a dozen others were burglarized late last month.
Hindi is a longtime animal rights activist and no stranger to taking a stand, and now he is putting his own money on the line to try to stop what he said is becoming a more common occurrence: car break-ins in his formerly quiet neighborhood.
“I think these are probably young people. And if we find out who they are, their family name is going to be out there,” Hindi said.
Hindi is offering a $3,000 reward for information about the burglars, and he said, he has some videotape from home security that shows the burglars getting into his unlocked car.
The sheriff’s office said the video has not been helpful so far in catching the burglars.