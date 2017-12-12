(CBS) — Naperville police are looking for a man they say exposed himself to a 17-year-old girl earlier this week.
The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. Monday across the street from Naperville Central High School. A suspect approached the teen girl, who was sitting in a parking lot, and exposed himself.
“It’s unfortunate that this did happen because I feel definitely a little less safe,” a student, Julia Pratt, tells CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar.
When police arrived, the man who allegedly exposed himself couldn’t be found.
