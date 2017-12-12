CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth blasted President Trump today over a controversial tweet about her Senate colleague, Sen. Kristin Gillibrand.
Gillibrand has called for Trump to resign or risk being at the center of an investigation for the multiple sex harassment allegations leveled against him.
The president this morning called Gillibrand a “lightweight” who “would do anything” for a campaign donation:
Duckworth called the president “Cadet Bone Spurs”–a reference to Trump’s medical reason for avoiding the Vietnam War. “Disparaging women doesn’t make you look stronger–it only reveals your weakness as a leader,” she said.
Trump has a habit of using disparaging nicknames for his opponents on Twitter, from “Crooked Hillary” Clinton to “Pocahontas” for Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
At the White House press briefing today, spokeswoman Sarah Sanders denied the President was using any sexual innuendo when to said Gillibrand “would do anything” for money.
“Only if your mind is in the gutter,” she told reporters.
Gillibrand said she would not be silenced.
“It was a sexist smear attempting to silence my voice, and I will not be silenced on this issue,” she said.