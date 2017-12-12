(CBS) — It’s an unusual find this late in the season: a barn owl nest in southern Indiana with three healthy chicks and two much smaller chicks.
The Department of Natural Resources has a webcam on the nest. Staffers believe the mother owl laid a second clutch of eggs in late September.
Barn owls have a distinctive, heart-shaped face and are so-named because they often build their nests in barns. They are an endangered species in Indiana.
The DNR says only 10 barn owl nests were reported statewide in 2015. You can see the webcam live online.