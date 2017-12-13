CHICAGO (CBS) — A bank was robbed Tuesday night in west suburban Addison.
The robbery happened about 6 p.m. at the Chase Bank branch at 1600 W. Lake St., the FBI said.
The male suspect demanded money, then left with an undisclosed amount of cash, heading west on Lake Street, according to Addison police. He implied he had a firearm, but no weapon was displayed during the robbery.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the police at (630) 543-3080.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)