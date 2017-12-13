Filed Under:Addison, bank robbery, Crime

CHICAGO (CBS) — A bank was robbed Tuesday night in west suburban Addison.

The robbery happened about 6 p.m. at the Chase Bank branch at 1600 W. Lake St., the FBI said.

(Surveillance image of a man who robbed a Chase Bank branch in Addison, Illinois, on Dec. 12, 2017. (Credit: FBI)

The male suspect demanded money, then left with an undisclosed amount of cash, heading west on Lake Street, according to Addison police. He implied he had a firearm, but no weapon was displayed during the robbery.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the police at (630) 543-3080.

