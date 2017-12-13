CHICAGO (CBS) — A 63-year-old man was injured in one of two robberies reported in two days this week at businesses in west suburban Aurora.

About 12:15 p.m. Sunday, the man had just opened a pool hall for the day in the first block of South LaSalle Street, when two men walked in and knocked him to the ground, battered him and demanded money, according to Aurora police. The suspects then restrained the employee, ransacked the business, then took off with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes.

The suspects displayed a knife, but did not use it on the victim, who was able to free himself from the restraints after the men left, police said. He suffered cuts and scrapes and was treated at the scene by paramedics before seeking his own medical attention.

The robbers were described as Hispanic men, both thought to be in their mid-30s to 40 years old, standing between 5-foo-1 and 5-foot-3, weighing between 150 and 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, police said. One suspect wore a green coat and black pants, while the other was wearing a brown coat and blue jeans.

Another robbery was reported less than 33 hours later at a gas station in the 1200 block of North Eola Road, police said.

A man walked into the store shortly before 9 p.m. Monday, approached the 62-year-old man who was working behind the counter and demanded money, police said. The employee complied and the suspect ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash, heading north. No injuries were reported.

The robber, who had his face concealed, was described as a 160-pound Hispanic man, standing about 5-foo-6, wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a black baseball cap, police said.

Anyone with information on either of the robberies is asked to contact police at (630) 256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000. Calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and qualify for a cash reward for information that leads to any arrests.

