(670 The Score) The Blackhawks have recalled defenseman Ville Pokka from AHL Rockford and placed defenseman Cody Franson on injured reserve, they announced Wednesday.
Pokka, 23, has 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 26 games at Rockford this season. Taken in the second round of the 2012 draft, he has yet to appear in an NHL game.
Franson, 30, suffered an upper-body injury last Friday. He’ll be eligible to come off IR this Sunday if he’s healthy enough. Franson has one seven points (one goal, six assists) in 19 games with the Blackhawks this season.
Chicago plays at Winnipeg on Thursday.