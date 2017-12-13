CHICAGO (CBS) — A 14-year-old boy was shot in the chest while riding in a stolen vehicle in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood late Tuesday night, and the car ended up crashing into a public library.
Police said, just after 11 p.m., a person in a black car fired shots into a grey Scion near 60th and Whipple. One of the bullets struck a 14-year-old passenger in the chest.
The driver of the Scion lost control after the shooting, and crashed into the Chicago Lawn library branch at 61st and Kedzie, about a quarter mile away. The car slammed into several tables, chairs, and book cases.
The boy who was shot was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized.
Police said the Scion had been stolen, and the girl who was driving was arrested after the crash.
No one was in custody for the shooting. Area Central detectives were investigating.