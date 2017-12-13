CHICAGO (CBS) — The CTA Board was scheduled to vote Wednesday afternoon on the agency’s plan to increase bus and train fares next year.

It would be the first CTA fare hike in eight years. Fares for buses and trains would go up 25 cents each, and the cost of monthly passes would go up $5.

According to the CTA’s budget proposal for next year, bus fares with a Ventra card would go up from $2.00 to $2.25. Cash fares would go up from $2.25 to $2.50. Train fares also would go up from $2.25 to $2.50. A 30-day unlimited ride pass would go up from $100 to $105.

The CTA board must vote on the fare hike when it meets Wednesday afternoon. If the board approves the plan, the RTA board – which oversees the budgets for the CTA, Metra, and Pace – would vote on Thursday.

Opponents of the fare hike packed a public hearing at CTA headquarters Tuesday night. They said the increase is unnecessary, and would be unaffordable for many people who rely on CTA buses and trains.

The CTA has said, without the fare hike, the agency would have to turn to widespread service cuts in 2018 to balance the budget.

Metra and Pace also have approved fare hikes for next year.

Metra will raise ticket prices next year on One-Way tickets by 25 cents in all zones, Monthly Passes will increase from $9.00 to $12.50 and 10-Ride tickets will jump from $4.25 to $7.75. Both classifications will depend on the zone. Weekend Passes go up from $8.00 to $10.00.

Pace, which mostly serves the suburbs, has approved raising its bus fares from $1.75 to $2 next year.