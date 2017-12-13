CHICAGO (CBS) — The outbound Dan Ryan Expressway was shut down for more than an hour, after a car was shot Wednesday morning.
Police said the shooting was reported around 5:30 a.m. in the outbound lanes at 75th Street. The driver involved told Illinois State Police he was headed south when a gray Jeep pulled up along his passenger’s side, and fired several shots.
The Jeep was last seen headed west on 83rd Street, police said.
The 47-year-old victim was not injured, and was able to exit the expressway at 83rd Street. The car had a visible bullet hole on the front passenger’s side door.
Police shut down the southbound lanes of the Dan Ryan between 71st and 79th for more than an hour to search for evidence.
No one was in custody Wednesday morning.