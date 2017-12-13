CHICAGO (CBS) — From Long-Johns to Boston Cremes, twists and Old-Fashions – Donut Fest has them all and wants you to choose which receives the title of “Best Donut.”

Donut Fest, which takes place in Chicago, New York and Cleveland, was the original donut festival. It is a celebration of “the love of fried sugary dough with a competition of yeast, batter-y, deep-fried treats,” the website reads. The best restaurants and bakeries in each city compete for the title of the “Best Donut” while offering samples of their tasty treats.

In it’s fifth year, Donut Fest Chicago returns Sunday, Jan. 28 at 1st Ward Chop Shop. Tickets on sale Friday, Dec. 15 at noon.

Donut Fest Chicago offers two different ticket options with three different time sessions. VIP session tickets, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., cost $50. The package includes early entry into the fest, tickets to taste from each of the session’s participating donut vendors, three coffee tickets, a limited-edition Donut Fest mug, and a take-home goodie bag. The General Admission tickets, offering a 10 a.m. to noon session or noon to 2 p.m. session, cost $35. It includes entry into the fest, tickets to taste from each of the session’s participating vendors, three coffee tickets, and take-home goodie bag.

Participating bakeries are still being announced, but those already signed up include: Firecakes, Stan’s Donuts and Coffee, Glazed and Infused, Gurnee Donuts, West Town Bakery, Ipsento Coffee, Deettas Bakery, Doughnut Vault, Roeser’s Bakery, GBD Cakes and Sweets, Longman & Eagle, and D&D’s Place.

Those attending Donut Fest will receive 1/4 of a donut for each sampling. Guests can also purchase donuts to take home from vendors that are selling on-site.

And what pairs better with donuts than coffee?

Coffee samples will also be a part of the fest offering some of the best roasts in the city. Participating vendors include Dark Matter Coffee, Big Shoulders Coffee, Ipsento Coffee, Metropolis Coffee Company, and Metric Coffee.

Donut Fest is dedicated to supporting our local communities and is proud to have a portion of our proceeds support local charities.

More participants are to be announced as well as additional details. Check out the Donut Fest Chicago website for updates.