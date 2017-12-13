CHICAGO (CBS) — Music lessons will soon sound sweeter at a South Side elementary school where instruments were stolen a couple of months ago.
Fulton School music teacher Tim King figures thousands of dollars in instruments were swiped one weekend in late September from his classroom in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. About 30 instruments and pieces of equipment were taken, including 18 acoustic guitars, an electric guitar, a couple of ukuleles, two keyboards and even his personal flute.
King started a GoFundMe page on Tuesday, and by mid-afternoon Wednesday, there was more than $6,500 given, not to mention people who have offered instruments.
“I talked to a guy last night. He’s donating an instrument that was his deceased mother’s instrument and he just wants to give it a new home,” King saud.
The donation is a dulcimer, a rare string instrument.
King said a woman offered to donate an oboe.
“I don’t even know how to play an oboe. I guess I’m going to find out now, once she brings it by tomorrow,” he said.
King said says it’s incredible so many people were willing to help by donating. He said that, when he gets replacement instruments, he’s also going to use the donated money to increase security by buying “instrument lockers.”
King said he had filed a police report, but that police eventually told them they had suspended their investigation.