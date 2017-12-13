CHICAGO (CBS) — Hobart Police are looking for two people who smashed their way inside a T-Mobile in Hobart, Indiana, stealing several thousand dollars worth of merchandise.
At first, the masked smash-and-grab robber didn’t succeed, CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reports. However, he tried again, using a brick to eventually breaking into the T-Mobile, located in the 1600 block of East 37th , around 2:45 Tuesday morning.
Once inside, the suspect, who was caught on surveillance video, went straight for the iPhones. He stole four that were left out on a display counter.
Lt. James Gonzales with the Hobart Indiana Police Dept. said the whole incident took less than two minutes. He says the video only shows one person going after the merchandise, but security cameras at a neighboring business caught a grainy image of a second person also inside.
Jeremey Somerville, a Hobart resident, said he was surprised someone would commit such a crime in one of Hobart’s popular areas.
The T-Mobile reopened Wednesday.
“For a local business owner, that’s just detrimental,” said Jason Wisniewski, who’s the manager at the next door shop, Vaporz Vault.
The first suspect was wearing gloves, a black Nike sweatshirt and Timberland-style boots.
“These individuals are brazen — when they go in, they do what they need to do and get out,” Gonzales said.