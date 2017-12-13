CHICAGO (CBS) — Overnight, Chicagoland can expect some snow across much of the area, with higher amounts near Lake Michigan.
The snow will start to fall in the evening hours and into Thursday morning. Accumulations are not expected to be significant, less than an inch.
However, there will be slightly higher amounts along the lake and parts of Northwest Indiana.
Motorists can expect snow covered roads on Thursday morning, with heavier coverage in Indiana, most likely east of Gary.
The band of Indiana lake effect snow will be very narrow and it is uncertain precisely where it will fall.