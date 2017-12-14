(CBS) — You walk outside and see your car window shot out. It turns out, it has happened to lots of your neighbors, too.
CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reports from northwest suburban Wauconda, where police are trying to catch those responsible.
The damage spree began Dec. 8, and it’s approaching two dozen incidents that has totaled thousands of dollars in damage.
Deputy Police Chief Mike Botterman says an air rifle was used to target the vehicles. He says the vandalism also has occurred in Volo and Island Lake.
“I believe this is misguided youth that are trying to occupy their time,” Botterman says.
Police have posted flyers around town and online. Crime Stoppers is now offering up to a $1,000 reward for the arrest of the person or people responsible.
