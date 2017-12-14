CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police officer was injured in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday near Soldier Field.
About midnight, the on-duty officer was on patrol and lost control of the squad car, crashing into a tree in the 1400 block of South Museum Campus Drive, according to Chicago Police.
The officer suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said. Additional details were not provided.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)