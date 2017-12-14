(CBS) — A west suburban police sergeant allegedly tried to kill his adult son for stealing his vodka, prosecutors said Thursday.
CBS 2’s Dorothy Tucker reports.
Raymond Leuser, 48, was ordered held without bond as prosecutors laid out the alleged motive for Tuesday’s shooting at Leuser’s home on Chicago’s Southwest Side.
Leuser is a sergeant with the Indian Head Park Police Department and once served as interim chief.
Now, he is charged with attempting to murder his 22-year-son.
In court Thursday afternoon, prosecutors offered this narrative:
Leuser called in sick on Monday, stopped by a convenience store and bought vodka, pizza and popcorn. Around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, the son drank three cups of the vodka and replaced it with water.
At some point, Leuser discovered the switch. When his son walked into the kitchen, the elder Leuser shot him in the stomach, thigh and shoulders .
The defense tried to paint a picture of self defense, saying Leuser had a black eye. Prosecutors said there were no signs of a struggle in the house.