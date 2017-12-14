(CBS) The Cubs have added another arm to their bullpen at the Winter Meetings.
Chicago has agreed to a two-year deal with right-handed reliever Steve Cishek, pending a physical, a source confirmed to 670 The Score on Thursday morning. His addition comes several days after the Cubs added reliever Brandon Morrow to be an anchor at the back of their bullpen.
Cishek, 31, had a 2.01 ERA and 0.90 WHIP in 49 appearances splits between the Mariners and Rays in 2017. He was especially tough on right-handed batters, allowing just a .148 batting average and .413 OPS.
Cisheke has a career 2.73 ERA in an eight-year big league career.