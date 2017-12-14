CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Emanuel sees the Democratic victory in Alabama’s U.S. Senate race as a hopeful sign, not just for Democrats, but for the nation as a whole.
As a former White House chief of staff and student of politics, devout Democrat Rahm Emanuel sees a pattern. He compares Tuesday’s Senate win for Doug Jones in Alabama over Republican retired judge Roy Moore with Democrat Ralph Northam victory over Ed Gillespie in the Virginia governor’s race. WBBM’s Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports.
“It’s a clear, unambiguous message. And they are both, as I would note to you, southern states. But the message is quite clear from voters in both Alabama and Virginia that now set a pattern and a precedent when you look at how they voted, which is their exhausted, tired and rejecting Trumpism,” he said.
And the Mayor said people were also voting for decency.