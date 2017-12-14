CHICAGO (CBS) — Graduation time is always special.

But when you get to share it with someone close to you, it goes beyond words.

And when we say share, we mean share the stage.

CBS 2’s Sandra Torres takes us to the event that turned into a family affair.

The sights and sounds of graduation ceremonies bring joy to students and their families.

Even more so when the graduates involve a grandmother and her granddaughter, receiving their bachelor’s degree from Chicago State University at the same time.

“It’s an honor to graduate with her,” says 25-year-old Karea Berry who is graduating with a degree in criminal justice.

Her 62-year-old grandmother Belinda Berry now has a degree in business administration.

“It was never planned. We both enrolled in school and we didn’t know we would finish together. It just worked out that way,” says Karea.

“I feel very proud of my granddaughter. Because my granddaughter excelled,” says Belinda Berry.

Belinda is also proud of herself. Not just for making it to college at her age.

“I’m at the top of my class of 2017,” says Belinda with a smile.

She graduated magna cum laude with a 3.8 GPA.

“I hope that I am an inspiration to the young as well as the old,” says Belinda.

And while the journey has not been easy, doing it together made it that much better.

“Every time grades are supposed to come out, we would say ‘oh you got all A’s, oh you got a B,'” says Karea.

And that much more special.

“Always follow your dreams,” says Belinda.

Karea and Belinda are now both pursuing their masters degrees.

And in just two days, weeks before grad school begins, Karea plans to take the exam to become a Chicago police officer.

Belinda says she wants to open her own fashion boutique.

Both say they’ll pursue their masters degrees at Chicago State University.