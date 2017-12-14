CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenager from Hammond, who had been reported missing by his family on Dec. 3, was found dead in Gary on Wednesday.
Authorities identified the teen as Dylan Morgan, whose body was found in a secluded, weeded area Wednesday afternoon in the 7700 block of West Ninth Avenue.
His death was ruled a homicide and detectives consider the circumstances suspicious. Information about Morgan’s injuries was not released.
Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Detective Kristopher Adams of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.
Morgan’s parents had posted several pleas over the past week on Facebook, seeking information on their son. A Go Fund Me page has been created.