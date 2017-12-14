CHICAGO (CBS) — Lake effect snow in northwest Indiana was making for a messy morning commute on Thursday, and could dump up to 4 inches in some areas by the afternoon.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Lake and Porter counties through 11 a.m. With light to moderate lake effect snow showers through the morning, some parts of northwest Indiana could get 2 to 4 inches of snow.
“A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving,” the National Weather Service said.
Some areas will get much less snow, especially those not right next to Lake Michigan.
A narrow band of lake effect snow is expected to dissipate and move off to the east by the afternoon.
The rest of the Chicago area is expected to be dry throughout the day.
Temperatures were expected to top out in the upper 20s on Thursday, ahead of a bit of a warmup for the weekend, with temperatures in the low 30s on Friday, and the upper 30s to low 40s from Saturday through the middle of next week.