CHICAGO (CBS) — Everyone gets a little nervous in a new job, but it is a little more noticeable for a rookie bomb-sniffing dog at Midway Airport.

The Transportation Security Administration said one of its bomb-sniffing dogs at Midway Airport is doing just fine at its job, but it apparently needs to take more work breaks.

The TSA said the dog in question, a young explosive detection dog, has been doing what it’s supposed to do. But it’s also been doing something it’s not supposed to do – defecate while on duty, in the terminal at Midway. WBBM’s Steve Miller reports.

TSA Spokesman Michael McCarthy said the young dog is qualified, but “just like humans, dogs have good days and bad days.”

The Sun-Times reported an incident where the dog defecated in the terminal while it was on duty.

McCarthy said that wasn’t the first time.

He said the dog was taken to a vet – and there’s no underlying problem.

“If it’s deemed to be a problem we would address it. But at this point, no.”

The two-year old dog get a bit anxious with large crowds, TSA said. But it is only four months into the job and they are confident the canine will get used to all the passengers.